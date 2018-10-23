CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BlackTwitter Reacts To Cardi B’s New Single ‘Money’

3 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2018

Source: John Parra / Getty

The wait is over. Cardi B dropped new artwork for her single Money and #BlackTwitter can’t contain their reactions.

Cardi teased the single on Monday but released it early after receiving an overwhelming response to the iconic visuals.

To #BardiGang’s surprise, Cardi dropped the uptempo track, today, which was produced by J White Did It, the same maestro behind her breakthrough hit Bodak Yellow and I Like It Like That.

Fans were beyond ecstatic with the new material and took to Twitter to express their joy. Check out what #BlackTwitter had to say about money below.

RELATED STORIES:

Cardi B Gives Out Coats In Brooklyn + Other Celebs Doing Good Deeds

Is Cardi B Is A Better Performer (And Twerker) Than Nicki Minaj?

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

22 photos Launch gallery

Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

Continue reading Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

#BlackTwitter Reacts To Cardi B’s New Single ‘Money’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close