Potential Bombs Mailed to The Clintons and Obamas Homes

President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton at a Hillary...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

According to CNN potential explosive devices were mailed to the homes of The Obamas and The Clintons.

The Secret Service intercepted both suspicious packages during a screening process.  One package was addressed to Hilary Clinton in New York and the other was addressed to Barack Obama in Washington D.C.

Both packages were sent at the same time and are being investigated.

 

 

Potential Bombs Mailed to The Clintons and Obamas Homes was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

