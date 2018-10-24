CLOSE
Test
7 items
Fan Or Stan? This Michael Jordan Admirer Got…
Single Ticket Wins Record Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
26 items
‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet…
Tina Turners Opens Up About Her Son’s Suicide…
Gary With Da Tea Announces That He’s Cancer…
5 items
Anansa Sims & Matt Barnes Host UCLA-Baby Shower…
Details Of Botham Jean’s Family Lawsuit Against Dallas…
Aww Baby: 50 Cent Goes Savage On Ashanti…
Conservative Street Artist Targets Maxine Waters On ‘Halloween’…
Is Netflix Using Racism To Make Black Viewers…
Is Your Babe Your Best Friend? 5 Tips…
Kappa Alpha Psi Hosted The Clemson University Party…
Recipe: Rickey Smiley Cooks Up A Chicken Pot…
Rickey Smiley Discusses Transitioning From Standup Comedy to…
Tiffany Haddish Shares Painful Story That Her Stepfather…
Michael B Jordan Shows Off His Body &…
20 items
Asahd Khaled’s 2nd Birthday Party Was Every Kid’s…
Quincy Jones Reveals Ray Charles Got Him Hooked…
Reality Check: Black Soccer Dad Could Have Been…
Kierra Coles’ Mother Addresses Rumors That Boyfriend Is…
African Americans Who Lead HIV Diagnoses May Get…
Cardi B Keeps It Real About Childbirth [EXCLUSIVE]
“The Nanny” Reboot With Cardi B? [VIDEO]
Please Stop Giving Racist White Women Adorable Nicknames
Unarmed Black Man Killed By California Police Was…
Racist History Of Beauty Pageants Highlighted By Mrs.…
Jeff Johnson: “We Must Train Our Kids On…
From Oprah To Chance The Rapper, African-Americans Are…
Man Jumps Naked Into Shark Tank At Ripley’s…
Listen: Remy Ma & Papoose Pen Song For…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Andrew Gillium’s Second Debate Against Ron DeSantis Takes On A New Sense Of Urgency

Their second debate, scheduled for Oct. 24, will be live streamed.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Expect the Republican nominee for Florida governor Ron DeSantis to come out swinging against Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum in their second debate scheduled for Wednesday night.

See Also: 5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Masterful Debate Dismantling Of Ron DeSantis

Broward College will host the debate, which starts at 7 p.m. EST. It will be live streamed on WPBF’s website and rebroadcast on C-SPAN for those outside the local viewing area, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Gillum, who could become the state’s first African-American governor if elected, decidedly out-dueled DeSantis in the first debate on Sunday night. But the Trump-backed candidate has new ammunition to fire at the Tallahassee mayor.

Text messages made public on Tuesday about tickets to the Broadway musical Hamilton appear to contradict statements Gillum made during the first debate, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Questions surrounding the source of the tickets are part of an FBI probe into possible Tallahassee government corruption, in which Gillum is reportedly not the target of the investigation. Still, DeSantis used the FBI investigation to attack Gillum at Sunday’s debate.

A poll released on Tuesday found that Gillum has a four-point lead over DeSantis, which could help to explain why DeSantis hasn’t hesitated to use race instead of ideas to defeat Gillum.

Less than 24 hours after winning the GOP nomination in August, DeSantis blew a racist dog whistle when he warned Florida voters not to “monkey this up” by voting for Gillum. Not long after, white supremacists answered the whistle by sending out racist robocalls. Another series of robocalls attacking Gillum went out during Sunday’s debate. DeSantis has a long history of associating with white nationalists.

Ahead of their first debate, Gillum called on DeSantis to stick to the issues. He’s made that request again. The Tallahassee mayor was head and shoulders above DeSantis on policy questions Sunday. For example, Gillum displayed his masterful knowledge on taxes and Medicaid, which are hot button issues for Floridians.

SEE ALSO:

5 Takeaways From Stacey Abrams’ Superb Georgia Governor Debate Against Brian Kemp

White Supremacists Release Anti-Andrew Gillum Robocall Featuring Monkey Sounds

Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Holds Primary Night Event In Atlanta

Must See Political Ads From Black Candidates In 2018

10 photos Launch gallery

Must See Political Ads From Black Candidates In 2018

Continue reading Must See Political Ads From Black Candidates In 2018

Must See Political Ads From Black Candidates In 2018

The midterm elections are only 19 days away. There is talk about a "blue wave" but that is contingent upon people coming out to vote in massive droves. In 2016, the largest voting bloc was non-voters -- an alarming 100 million people. See Also: Jason Van Dyke Cries Fake Tears As His Testimony Contradicts LaQuan McDonald Video Evidence This year, there are Black men and women running all over the country, from Texas to Florida to California. History can be made on November 6 as long as you show up to the polls. Here are ten candidate running for office.

Andrew Gillium’s Second Debate Against Ron DeSantis Takes On A New Sense Of Urgency was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close