CLOSE
National
Home > National

Suspicious Packages Found Addressed To Former Vice President Joe Biden & Actor Robert Deniro

1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 World Jewish Congress Herzl Award Dinner

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Authorities have recovered two new suspicious packages addressed to a political figure and Oscar-Winning actor. A suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden at a mail facility in New Castle, Delaware. This morning another package was found, addressed to actor Robert Deniro.

Celebrities arriving at the ABC studios

Source: Michael Wright/WENN.com / WENN

Both Biden and Deniro are critics of Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, explosive packages were sent to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama,  former CIA director John Brennan at CNN’s New York bureau office, Rep. Maxine Waters, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and former Attorney General Eric Holder. On Monday an explosive package was found, addressed to George Soros.

RELATED: Update: Potential Bombs Mailed To The Homes Of The Clinton, Obama Families, CNN & The White House

Electoral College Count

Here Are The 8 People Who Were Sent Explosive Packages

8 photos Launch gallery

Here Are The 8 People Who Were Sent Explosive Packages

Continue reading Here Are The 8 People Who Were Sent Explosive Packages

Here Are The 8 People Who Were Sent Explosive Packages

"Suspicious packages" were received at multiple locations this week containing potentially destructive devices. Here are all the people who where sent packages.

Suspicious Packages Found Addressed To Former Vice President Joe Biden & Actor Robert Deniro was originally published on woldcnews.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close