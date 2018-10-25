Pooch Hall won’t be getting any father of the year awards anytime soon. Ray Donovan actor Pooch Hall has been charged with DUI and child abuse since his 2-year-old was with him when he crashed his car.
Reports TMZ:
TMZ broke the story … Hall was arrested earlier this month in Burbank after a witness saw him driving with his toddler in his lap, holding the steering wheel.
The boy was not strapped in — in fact, the child car seat was sitting unattached in the back seat. The car veered off and smashed into a parked car. Remarkably … no one was injured, although the child dissolved into tears.
Hall blew a .25 … more than 3 times the legal limit.
Hall now faces a maximum of 6 years and 6 months in prison.
Hall’s son is in the custody of his wife.
Rehab announcement forthcoming?
—
Photo: Getty
Pooch Hall Charged With DUI, Child Abuse was originally published on hiphopwired.com