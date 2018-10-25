CLOSE
National
Home > National

Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’: ‘I’m Biologically White, I Feel It Through My Veins’

This is sad.

4 reads
Leave a comment

Treasure, who is 16 years old, may just be beyond the sunken place. In her mind, she said she truly believes she is white. Her appearance on the “Dr. Phil Show” saying just that has now gone viral.

See Also: Bring It Home! Best Damn Reactions To Andrew Gillum Destroying Ron DeSantis In Florida Debate

The teenager said on the talk show that her hair was straight, she has a body like Kim Kardashian and she doesn’t “act” like Black people. In a bizarre interview, the child said, “It makes me feel good to put down African-Americans because it helps them stay in their place. I identify with the Ku Klux Klan because the way they believe is just so smart. White is right.”

She didn’t stop there.

“I know I’m a Caucasian because When I wake up in the morning I just have such a great life and that my hair is so perfect; my skin isn’t ugly; and I’m not fat also, which is also really African American thing,” she said. “So, like I’m just nowhere near like them, and plus they’re so thug and criminal — I can’t relate.”

When Dr. Phil tried to explain she was not white, Treasure ranted, “I know I’m biologically white, I feel it through my veins and through my blood. I don’t just think I’m white. I know that I’m white, there is no doubt in my mind.”

Watch below:

Clearly, this child is suffering with severe identity issues. Now she will be the laughing stock of the Internet. Hopefully, she will get the help that she seriously needs.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’: ‘I’m Biologically White, I Feel It Through My Veins’ was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close