Future & Juice WRLD “No Issue,” Ace Hood “Undefeated x Chosen” & More | Daily Visuals 10.25.18

Future and Juice WRLD go on a fantastic voyage somewhere and Ace Hood shows that he got them hands. Today's Daily Visuals.

Last Friday Future and Juice WRLD took the game by surprise by dropping their unannounced duet project WRLD on Drugs and now the two of them have come through with some new visuals for an album cut.

Going futuristic (or intergalactic) for their visual to “No Issue,” Future and Juice lamp in a no mans land accompanied by nothing but a DeLorean and a gang of blue skinned people. So did they go to the future in the DeLorean where a race of blue people walk the earth or are they on another planet where the inhabitants are blue and the DeLorean is a UFO?

Back on present day earth Ace Hood gives viewers an inside look at the training regiment he goes through to keep his pecs poppin’ for his clip to “Undefeated x Chosen.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Robb Bank$, Coca Vango, and more.

FUTURE & JUICE WRLD – “NO ISSUE”

ACE HOOD – “UNDEFEATED X CHOSEN”

ROBB BANK$ – “LIE 2 ME”

COCA VANGO – “SAUCE ALL ON ME”

BLACKWAY FT. BANDHUNTA IZZY – “CAKE”

SEXTON FT. SNAP DOGG – “F*CK UP THE GAME”

ASIAN DOLL – “FIRST OFF”

