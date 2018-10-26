CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Suspicious Bomb Packages Addressed To Sen. Cory Booker, James Clapper Found

1 reads
Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

Two more packages containing explosive devices were discovered Friday, one in Florida addressed to Sen. Cory Booker and another in New York addressed to former U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, MSNBC reports.

The package mailed to Clapper was addressed to CNN’s New York offices, according to a picture tweeted by CBS New York, and discovered at a postal facility in Manhattan.

The package addressed to Booker was discovered at a postal facility Opa-lock, Florida.

There have been a total of 12 suspicious packages so far.

Booker the Bachelor: 10 Possible Wives for Senator Cory Booker

10 photos Launch gallery

Booker the Bachelor: 10 Possible Wives for Senator Cory Booker

Continue reading Booker the Bachelor: 10 Possible Wives for Senator Cory Booker

Booker the Bachelor: 10 Possible Wives for Senator Cory Booker

Now that Cory Booker has nabbed the senate seat in New Jersey, he needs a partner to "make the rounds" and boost his image (as if he needed any more!) Here's our picks of who we think the new senator should consider.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Suspicious Bomb Packages Addressed To Sen. Cory Booker, James Clapper Found was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close