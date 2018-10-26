Two more packages containing explosive devices were discovered Friday, one in Florida addressed to Sen. Cory Booker and another in New York addressed to former U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, MSNBC reports.
The package mailed to Clapper was addressed to CNN’s New York offices, according to a picture tweeted by CBS New York, and discovered at a postal facility in Manhattan.
The package addressed to Booker was discovered at a postal facility Opa-lock, Florida.
There have been a total of 12 suspicious packages so far.
Booker the Bachelor: 10 Possible Wives for Senator Cory Booker
Booker the Bachelor: 10 Possible Wives for Senator Cory Booker
1. Jacque Reid1 of 10
2. India.Arie2 of 10
3. Keisha Knight-Pulliam3 of 10
4. LisaRaye McCoy4 of 10
5. Michelle Williams5 of 10
6. Rashida Jones6 of 10
7. Sanaa Lathan7 of 10
8. Tamron Hall8 of 10
9. Taraji P. Henson9 of 10
10. Tyra Banks10 of 10
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Suspicious Bomb Packages Addressed To Sen. Cory Booker, James Clapper Found was originally published on blackamericaweb.com