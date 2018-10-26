CLOSE
Anderson .Paak Drops New Video For “Tints” ft. Kendrick Lamar

The Aftermath artist is most definitely a vibe

Anderson .Paak arrives at the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' studio

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Anderson .Paak drops the video for “Tints,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, the first single from his forthcoming new album, Oxnard.

Look out for cameos from Dr. Dre and Syd the Kid of The Internet and Odd Future fame. Anderson plays a kidnap victim, a dancing busboy and a crazed cat in a standoff, along with other weird scenarios. No shots to rehab/AA meetings, of course

We’re not sure why Kendrick Lamar is dressed like an old guy who needs an oxygen tank, but just rock with it.

Oxnard, the follow up to the critically acclaimed Malibu (2016), is in stores next month, November 16. The album boasts appearances from J. Cole, Q-Tip, Pusha T and more (see the tracklist below).

As of right now, the video is an Apple Music exclusive. So if you’re down, you can watch here.

Anderson .Paak – Oxnard (Tracklisting):

1. “The Chase” (Feat. Kadhja Bonet)

2. “Headlow” (Feat. Norelle)

3. “Tints” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

4. “Who R U?”

5. “6 Summers”

6. “Saviers Road”

7. “Smile / Petty”

8. “Mansa Musa” (Feat. Dr. Dre & Coco Sarai)

9. “Brother’s Keeper” (Feat. Pusha T)

10. “Anywhere” (Feat. Snoop Dogg & the Last Artful, Dodgr)

11. “Trippy” (Feat. J. Cole)

12. “Cheers” (Feat. Q-Tip)

13. “Sweet Chick” (Feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)

14. “Left to Right”

Photo: WENN.com

Anderson .Paak Drops New Video For “Tints” ft. Kendrick Lamar was originally published on hiphopwired.com

12.19.16
