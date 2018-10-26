CLOSE
Test
Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’: ‘I’m Biologically White,…
What Every Black Voter Should Know If They…
Tracee Ellis Ross And Marsai Martin Freaking Out…
Mom And Son Allegedly Murdered By Her Boyfriend…
Couple Falls To Their Death At Popular California…
Kroger Shooting: Victims Identified, Accused Killer Held On…
Suspicious Packages Found Addressed To Former Vice President…
The Top Charting Drake Songs Of The Last…
7 items
Fan Or Stan? This Michael Jordan Admirer Got…
Single Ticket Wins Record Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
Potential Bombs Mailed To The Homes Of The…
26 items
‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet…
Tina Turners Opens Up About Her Son’s Suicide…
Gary With Da Tea Announces That He’s Cancer…
5 items
Anansa Sims & Matt Barnes Host UCLA-Baby Shower…
Details Of Botham Jean’s Family Lawsuit Against Dallas…
Aww Baby: 50 Cent Goes Savage On Ashanti…
Conservative Street Artist Targets Maxine Waters On ‘Halloween’…
Is Netflix Using Racism To Make Black Viewers…
Is Your Babe Your Best Friend? 5 Tips…
Kappa Alpha Psi Hosted The Clemson University Party…
Recipe: Rickey Smiley Cooks Up A Chicken Pot…
Rickey Smiley Discusses Transitioning From Standup Comedy to…
Tiffany Haddish Shares Painful Story That Her Stepfather…
Michael B Jordan Shows Off His Body &…
20 items
Asahd Khaled’s 2nd Birthday Party Was Every Kid’s…
Quincy Jones Reveals Ray Charles Got Him Hooked…
Reality Check: Black Soccer Dad Could Have Been…
Kierra Coles’ Mother Addresses Rumors That Boyfriend Is…
African Americans Who Lead HIV Diagnoses May Get…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Andrew Gillum Reportedly Has Trump Scrambling In Last-Ditch Move For DeSantis

The president's team is worried about a Florida wipeout hurting Trump's re-election campaign.

4 reads
Leave a comment

After Andrew Gillum‘s recent streak of victories in Florida’s gubernatorial race, Trump has reportedly planned to make last-ditch pleas for votes for controversial GOP candidates. Apparently, Trump’s aggressive strategy comes as his team fears a potential election wipeout with Republicans in the state that could hurt his re-election campaign.

RELATED: 5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Florida Debate Rematch Against Ron DeSantis

The president will try several things to defend his buddies, Senate candidate Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis, the GOP Florida gubernatorial nominee who Gillum bested in recent debates. Trump is scheduled to visit the state at least twice, sources shared with Politico. Floridians who haven’t cast absentee ballots will also receive presidential text messages, and discussions are underway about overrunning the state with robocalls from Trump.

GOP members and Trump’s administration know that Florida is a key swing state and that early voting is gaining steam. They also presumably recognize that DeSantis has been eyed as an early bet to lose the high-profile governor race by several social media users.

Both DeSantis and Scott are trailing their Democratic rivals, according to recent surveys reported by Politico.

Perhaps Trump and GOP members realize what a wipeout would mean for them, especially if Gillum, Tallahassee’s current mayor, wins the gubernatorial race. A Gillum victory, undoubtedly, would make a huge statement for candidates of color and be a celebrated win among African Americans.

As governor, Gillum would also be able to drum up support for the eventual Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential race. As the official midterm election date gets closer, Democratic efforts will likely increase to mobilize base voters.

SEE ALSO:

White Supremacist Who Targeted And Killed 2 Black People In Cold Blood Is Arrested Peacefully

Social Media Disowns Michael Avenatti After He Says Democrats Need ‘A White Male’ To Run For President

UN VISIT TO MUNGOTE IDP CAMP

Twitter Reacts To White Couple's 'Bulls**t' Wedding Photos Mocking Violence In Congo

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To White Couple's 'Bulls**t' Wedding Photos Mocking Violence In Congo

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To White Couple’s ‘Bulls**t’ Wedding Photos Mocking Violence In Congo

Twitter Reacts To White Couple's 'Bulls**t' Wedding Photos Mocking Violence In Congo

One couple has sparked outrage over their racist, tone-deaf photos that mock the poverty and violence that Black people experience in the Democratic Republic of Congo. RELATED: Everything To Know About Ebola Outbreak In Democratic Republic Of Congo Facebook user Cecilia Christin called out photographer John Milton and his wife for having posted insensitive staged images. "What in the fresh yt hell is this mayo encrusted bulls**t? There are literally too many things wrong, here...the audacity of the caucasity," Christin said in a post. https://www.facebook.com/itsmellslikescience/posts/10218059767185449 The images, taken last year, showed the newlyweds using the Congo as a prop in their photos. One image featured the pair being held at gunpoint on top of a volcano. Another image showed the bride on a makeshift wood bicycle surrounded by Black children in a poverty-stricken village, with the caption, "Just cruising’ thru the ghetto in Congo in a wedding dress." Social media users have slammed the photos as examples of "misery tourism." "Brought to you by the same folks who will marry on a plantation. I'm not shocked when white people so blatantly disrespect people of color, but I am shocked when others are," another Facebook user said. Here are a few reactions from Twitter users on the controversial photos.

Andrew Gillum Reportedly Has Trump Scrambling In Last-Ditch Move For DeSantis was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close