National
Rickey Smiley Turns Pain Into Laughter And Shares His Story On ‘Unsung Hollywood’ [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

We all know Rickey Smiley for bringing laughter and fun into our lives through his comedy specials, radio shows and more. Last year Rickey shared stories of his past and how he continues to be successful in his career with his book “Stand by Your Truth: And Then Run for Your Life!” In an upcoming episode of “Unsung Hollywood” on TV One the comedian will give us more insight on the stories we’ve heard.

In the trailer for the show Steve Harvey is introducing him to the audience. Steve was the person that not only helped Rickey with his comedy career, but gave him sound advice about dressing for success.

As the trailer continues Rickey tells the story about losing his father at a young age as well as a man walking up to him with a 12 gauge and shooting him. On that night Rickey didn’t know if he was going to make it or not and called out for help. He made it through that tough time and is able to share that story and others with the world. Watch “Unsung Hollywood” this Sunday, October 28th on TV One at 9p/8c and watch the trailer below!

