CLOSE
Test
NeNe Leakes’ Son’s Alleged Baby Mother Puts Her…
Rickey Smiley Turns Pain Into Laughter And Shares…
Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’: ‘I’m Biologically White,…
What Every Black Voter Should Know If They…
Tracee Ellis Ross And Marsai Martin Freaking Out…
Mom And Son Allegedly Murdered By Her Boyfriend…
Couple Falls To Their Death At Popular California…
Kroger Shooting: Victims Identified, Accused Killer Held On…
Suspicious Packages Found Addressed To Former Vice President…
The Top Charting Drake Songs Of The Last…
7 items
Fan Or Stan? This Michael Jordan Admirer Got…
Single Ticket Wins Record Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
Potential Bombs Mailed To The Homes Of The…
26 items
‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet…
Tina Turners Opens Up About Her Son’s Suicide…
Gary With Da Tea Announces That He’s Cancer…
5 items
Anansa Sims & Matt Barnes Host UCLA-Baby Shower…
Details Of Botham Jean’s Family Lawsuit Against Dallas…
Aww Baby: 50 Cent Goes Savage On Ashanti…
Conservative Street Artist Targets Maxine Waters On ‘Halloween’…
Is Netflix Using Racism To Make Black Viewers…
Is Your Babe Your Best Friend? 5 Tips…
Kappa Alpha Psi Hosted The Clemson University Party…
Recipe: Rickey Smiley Cooks Up A Chicken Pot…
Rickey Smiley Discusses Transitioning From Standup Comedy to…
Tiffany Haddish Shares Painful Story That Her Stepfather…
Michael B Jordan Shows Off His Body &…
20 items
Asahd Khaled’s 2nd Birthday Party Was Every Kid’s…
Quincy Jones Reveals Ray Charles Got Him Hooked…
Reality Check: Black Soccer Dad Could Have Been…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Rihanna And Colin Kaepernick To Reportedly Team Up For Social Justice Project

“They’re both leaders in their lanes and believe they have the power to inspire positive change in a fun and powerful way,” says a source.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Several celebrities have shown their solidarity with football player Colin Kaepernick as he fights to spread awareness about social injustice. After songstress Rihanna turned down an offer to perform at the 2019 Superbowl to display her support for Kaepernick, she has decided to take her activism efforts a step further and partner with him on a new project, Metro UK reported.

According to the news outlet, the two are going to collaborate on a project that intertwines social justice reform and music. Some believe they will create a music video to convey a powerful message about the injustices that exist within our country. “Colin was overwhelmed when he found out Rihanna turned down the Super Bowl to stand with him in his protest against anti-black violence and injustices,” a source told the news outlet. “They’re both leaders in their lanes and believe they have the power to inspire positive change in a fun and powerful way.”

It’s evident that Kaepernick’s brave decision to stay true to what he believes in despite it impacting his career, has exceeded the realm of sports and pushed this important conversation about injustice to the forefront of other areas, including fashion, entertainment and now music.

“Racialized oppression and dehumanization is woven into the very fabric of our nation — the effects of which can be seen in the lawful lynching of black and brown people by the police, and the mass incarceration of black and brown lives in the prison industrial complex,” said Kaepernick while accepting an award from Amnesty International earlier this year. “How can you stand for the national anthem of a nation that preaches and propagates, ‘freedom and justice for all,’ that is so unjust to so many of the people living there?”

The news about a potential collaboration between Rihanna and Kaepernick comes just weeks after he received the W.E.B. Du Bois medal for his kneeling protests and continued effort to bring awareness to the issues faced by the Black community.

SEE ALSO:

Harvard University Honors Colin Kaepernick For His Fight Against Social Injustice

Colin Kaepernick Earns A Prestigious Global Award, As The NFL Snubs Him

ABC's Coverage of The 2016 ESPYS

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

10 photos Launch gallery

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

Continue reading The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players’ Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

The 2018-2019 NBA season has officially begun with the first game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, as well as another between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, on Tuesday (Oct. 16). Fans are surely excited about the games but may also be looking forward to seeing what players like LeBron James will do with their activism. RELATED: LeBron James On How Trayvon Martin Changed His Life League players have spoken out in recent years about several issues: police brutality, Trump's travel ban, Colin Kaepernick's battle with the NFL and more. If history is any indication, players will likely raise their voices again for the culture this NBA season. Perhaps James will rock sneakers with empowering messages like the kicks he wore with the word "Equality" last December. James, joined by Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwayne Wade, could also send another powerful message at the 2019 ESPY Awards next July as they did at this year's show. "It’s not about being a role model, it’s not about our responsibility to the tradition of activism,” James said at the ESPY awards in July. “I know tonight we’re honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT, but to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence…” Here is a look back on some of James and other NBA players' big moments of activism.

Rihanna And Colin Kaepernick To Reportedly Team Up For Social Justice Project was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close