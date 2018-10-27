The Music And Numbers Speaks For Queen Naija [#KYSFest Exclusive]

10.27.18
There is no denying the star that is Queen Naija. While many have tried to put a dim on Queen’s light, the singer still shines bright and sharing her life through social media and her popular Youtube Channel. And she’s doing all of this while pregnant!

 

Queen Naija speaks with Dominique The Diva backstage at KYS Fest to talk about her amazing journey and why the music and numbers speak for itself.

Queen Naija At KYS Fest

Queen Naija Performance At #KYSFest

Queen Naija Performance At #KYSFest

Queen Naija Performance At #KYSFest

The Music And Numbers Speaks For Queen Naija [#KYSFest Exclusive] was originally published on kysdc.com

