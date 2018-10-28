CLOSE
Jermaine Dupri Announces “Welcome To Atlanta’ Series Of Concerts For Super Bowl Week

Many folks black twitter were not happy when the NFL announced that Maroon 5 would be performing at the years Super Bowl halftime show because of the rich history of Atlanta music not being portrayed on TV’s biggest night. But, the NFL Host Committee gave the people what they want, Kinda…

Jermaine Dupri will host a week long concert series in Downtown Atlanta aimed at showcasing Atlanta’s music scene. The move is said to bring even more people to the city during Super Bowl week. No word on a line up yet, but get ready for a party filled weekend first week of February.

