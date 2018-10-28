Kanye’s ‘Blexit’ T-Shirts For Young Black Conservatives Shuns Democrats

Young Black conservatives attending a summit in the nation’s capital were excited to sport newly designed T-shirts that urge Black folks to join Trump’s Republican Party, which has become a haven for racists.

Kanye West designed the “Blexit” T-shirts that encourage African-Americans to exit the Democratic Party, Page Six reported. It was debuted on Saturday at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit.

The four-day gathering of hundreds of young Black conservatives started on Friday, which included a rally with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Kanye’s T-shirts were part of the launch of Blexit.com “We Free” website for those who have “released themselves from the political orthodoxy” of belonging to the Democratic Party. Among the site’s slanted offerings, it suggests that the Ku Klux Klan was not so racist after all.

“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” said TPUSA’s Communications Director Candace Owens.

Tonight @RealCandaceO announced her national movement of minorities with hundreds of young leaders from around the nation that have awakened to the truth. It’s called #BLEXIT. Check it out at https://t.co/rmprsYuzmV pic.twitter.com/ATHcbG3rjk — Jonathan Williams (@jwphotographyaz) October 28, 2018

Trump is continuing his efforts, which began during the 2016 presidential campaign, to convince Black people to join the Republican Party. He infamously asked African-Americans on the campaign trail “what the hell do you have to lose,” by parting ways with the Democrats. His support of neo-Nazi thugs in Charlottesville and hateful rhetoric that attracts white supremacists to his “make America great again” movement are persuasive arguments against jumping on the Trump political bandwagon.

Plans for a nationwide Blexit tour are underway, Owens announced. In 2019, tour stops will include Chicago and Philadelphia.

“The Blexit movement will spend 2019 holding rallies in every major city in America that the Democrats have destroyed,” she added.

