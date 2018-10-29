New Orleans Rapper Young Greatness Shot And Killed

According to friends, Young Greatness (real name Theodore Jones) was shot and killed outside of a Waffle House in his native New Orleans Monday morning. He was 34.

Per the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting occurred at 1:35 AM. When they arrived to the scene, they found the victim had died from a single gunshot wound.

Jones was born in New Orleans but moved to Houston following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He broke through in 2016 with the single “Moolah,” eventually signing a deal with Cash Money Records. Currently, there are no suspects and no motive in regards to his killing.

