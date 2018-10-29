CLOSE
National
Home > National

DJ Khaled Fails At His First Attempt At Crowd Surfing [VIDEO]

10 reads
Leave a comment
2016 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Frazer Harrison/AMA2016 / Getty

We already know DJ Khaled’s all about next level experiences and maximizing potential, but his recent stunt didn’t work out too well. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

During a show Flipp Dinero (“Leave Me Alone”), Khaled tried crowd surfing for the first time and it didn’t quite go as planned. He lightly leaped backwards – sort of in slow motion – into a crowd that attempted to catch him, but couldn’t maintain the motion. 

SEE ALSO: Asahd Khaled’s 2nd Birthday Party Was Every Kid’s Dream [PHOTOS]

Luckily, the crowd surfing appeared to resemble one of those trust exercising where you fall back and hope someone catches you, so Khaled wasn’t hurt. People on stage were able to pull him back on stage before it became a full tumble. 

Watch: 

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

DJ Khaled Fails At His First Attempt At Crowd Surfing [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close