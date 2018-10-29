CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Childish Gambino Still In Recovery, Says He Can’t Go “100%” For Shows

The artist born Donald Glover is set to return to the stage in December.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Childish Gambino closes out Lovebox 2018

Source: WENN.com / WENN

During one of his sets in Texas, Childish Gambino suffered a freak injury that caused him to postpone his This Is America tour. The artist born Donald Glover gave fans an update and says he’s not ready to go full steam ahead just yet.

While Gambino gamely wants to return to the stage, the injury has certainly sidelined the actor and performer. Taking to Instagram, Glover wrote the following: “[N]ot ready to put on 100% shows. apologies to the fans. i will be back soon.”

The shows have been rescheduled and Gambino is set to touch the stage soon. The tour resumes on December 2 with two previously canceled dates restored. The listing can be seen below.

12/2 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

12/4 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

12/7 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

12/11 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

12/12 San Jose, CA SAP Center

12/15 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena

12/16 Los Angeles, CA The Forum (rescheduled from Sept 26)

12/17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum (rescheduled from Oct 3)

Photo: WENN

Childish Gambino Still In Recovery, Says He Can’t Go “100%” For Shows was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close