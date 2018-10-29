Childish Gambino Still In Recovery, Says He Can’t Go “100%” For Shows

During one of his sets in Texas, Childish Gambino suffered a freak injury that caused him to postpone his This Is America tour. The artist born Donald Glover gave fans an update and says he’s not ready to go full steam ahead just yet.

While Gambino gamely wants to return to the stage, the injury has certainly sidelined the actor and performer. Taking to Instagram, Glover wrote the following: “[N]ot ready to put on 100% shows. apologies to the fans. i will be back soon.”

The shows have been rescheduled and Gambino is set to touch the stage soon. The tour resumes on December 2 with two previously canceled dates restored. The listing can be seen below.

12/2 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

12/4 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

12/7 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

12/11 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

12/12 San Jose, CA SAP Center

12/15 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena

12/16 Los Angeles, CA The Forum (rescheduled from Sept 26)

12/17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum (rescheduled from Oct 3)

