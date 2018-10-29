CLOSE
Dipset To Release New Album, ‘Diplomatic Ties,’ On Thanksgiving

The Diplomats "Sauce Boyz" single artwork Oct 2018

Source: Provided by Kadin Creative/Empire

Greedy folks all over the nation have been waiting patiently for Thanksgiving, but now there’s a whole new reason to celebrate. The Diplomats have announced their first studio album in 14 years, Diplomatic Ties, due November 22.

You read that right—Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freekey Zekey are back. If you’re wondering what you can expect from the iconic ’90s rap group, they’ve released a video teaser for your viewing pleasure below.

Featuring a verse from Jones, the visual appears to be a mix between Dipset on their hood and grown man sh*t. It’s set in their hometown of Harlem, of course, and fans will be happy to know they don’t veer too far from their original sound.

Fans can also look forward to a Diplomatic Ties album release party at the Apollo Theatre on November 23; tickets available here. Watch the Heatmakerz-produced “Sauce boyz” teaser above and let us know if you’re copping the album when it drops.

Photo: Kadin Creative/Empire

Dipset To Release New Album, ‘Diplomatic Ties,’ On Thanksgiving was originally published on hiphopwired.com

