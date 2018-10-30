CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
Check Out This All Female Rap Cypher!

The Progress Report presents its first all female rap series, CypHER featuring Jaylii (Cincinnati, OH), Pap Chanel (Macon, GA), Loyalty Tee (Atlanta, GA), and Ziggy (DMV).

The CypHER features freestyles from female musicians and poets and is dedicated to empowering women with words.

All beats used in the CypHER are produced by Bubba Doran.

Submit to participate in the CypHER by emailing TheProgressReportMediaGroup@gmail.com

Video shot & edited by Anthony Hudson @_anthonyhudson

 

