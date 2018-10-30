CLOSE
Swizz Beatz ft. Giggs “Come Again,” Tyga ft. Nicki Minaj “Dip” & More | Daily Visuals 10.29.18

Swizz Beatz and Giggs get rowdy and Tyga and Nicki Minaj get flirty. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: The Met Gala 2017 – Arrivals Featuring: Nicki Minaj Where: NYC, New York, United States When: 01 May 2017 Credit: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com 

Hip-Hop super producer Swizz Beatz has a new project in Poison about to drop this Friday (Nov. 2) and with that being the case you know he’s going to drop some work to build up that buzz.

His latest visual comes for the Giggs assisted cut “Come Again” where Swizz links up with the South East London rapper and create a menacing black-and-white atmosphere that’ll remind you of The Purge. The way Donald Trump is running Amerikkka we’re probably closer to that reality than we realize.

Tyga meanwhile lets Nicki Minaj play with his toy while violins play themselves in his visuals to “Dip.” What man wouldn’t want Nicki to play with his mini-me? Oh wait.

SWIZZ BEATZ FT. GIGGS – “COME AGAIN”

TYGA FT. NICKI MINAJ – “DIP”

LITTLE MIX FT. NICKI MINAJ – “WOMAN LIKE ME”

MAJID JORDAN – “ALL OVER YOU”

LIL GOTIT FT. SLIMELIFE SHAWTY – “DRIP HERE”

COOL NUTZ – “TROUTDALE”

IKEY – “BILLIE”

TNT TEZ – “LIT”

OMB PEEZY FT. OMB ICEBERG – “DEEPER THAN YOU THINK”

ABBY JASMINE FT. LEVYGREY – “TAGS”

BROTHER ALI – “SENSITIVE”

BUILT TO FADE – “THE CURE”

OPEN MIKE EAGLE – “MICROFICHE”

