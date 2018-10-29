CLOSE
FILA Signs Grant Hill To Lifetime Endorsement Deal

Jalen Rose is probably somewhere mad at this.

Grant Hill and Tamia

Source: photo: WENN

Years after hanging up his jersey Grant Hill proves to be in a class by himself.  His former sneaker company has brought him back for a new partnership.

According to a report by Nice Kicks the former NBA all-star has resigned with FILA for a lifetime deal. The Italian brand released a formal press release confirming the announcement.

“FILA is proud to have been a part of Grant’s history, partnering with him when he was drafted into the league,” stated Jon Epstein, President at FILA North America. “Grant was a tough yet graceful competitor. He possesses a strong work ethic and has demonstrated resilience and perseverance. Grant truly embodies the spirit of FILA, a brand that is synonymous with game-changers in sport and beyond. We look forward to Grant being an integral part of our move forward strategy in basketball.”

Under the new deal Hill will revive their sneaker line with retro releases of his signature models. While FILA never had a strong presence in performance basketball Grant’s shoes, specifically the GH2’s, were received very well on the court and on the streets in the 1990’s. The former Detroit Piston detailed reuniting with the company. “Fila was there for my first professional steps on the court,” Hill said. “We have now come full circle, and I am thrilled to be a part of the family once again.”

To celebrate the relaunch Hill will appear at the FILA booth at ComplexCon in November. You find more information here.

FILA Signs Grant Hill To Lifetime Endorsement Deal was originally published on hiphopwired.com

