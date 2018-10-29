CLOSE
Entertainment News
Cardi B Sisters Says Nicki Minaj Leaked Bardi’s Phone Number To Fans

Nicki Minaj is allegedly out here giving out Cardi's math to her fans...

Source: TIDAL X Brooklyn 2017: Live on Tour at the Barclays Center – Red Carpet arrivals Featuring: Cardi B Where: New York, New York, United States When: 18 Oct 2017 Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

The drama between queens Cardi B and Nicki Minaj seems to continuously take new twists and turns with the latest coming from Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina.

Apparently the “Bodak Yellow”‘s sister is claiming that Nicki Minaj leaked Cardi’s phone number to her fan clubs in an attempt to get her followers to harass Cardi to no end. “She leaked my sister’s number to her fan pages the same shit she did to Mariah Lynn. It’s easy for y’all to ask me why I’m bothered, why I care so much. But not one of you is waking up to death threats every day, made up stories that can effect my real life and real relationships. Imagine if this was your infant child, imagine if this was your sister or ya mother. ”

Wait, she did that to Mariah Lynn too? Wouldn’t that be a good look for her? Just sayin.’

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’d know that Cardi and Nicki have been lowkey beefing with each other for a hot minute but things got extra real when the two rappers put paws on each other at this years NYFW. Now it seems like the Queen rapper has decided to engage in digital warfare. How Cardi will respond we have no idea but stay shut we’re sure she will not.

Cardi B Sisters Says Nicki Minaj Leaked Bardi’s Phone Number To Fans was originally published on hiphopwired.com

