Lil Yachty Won’t Collab With Nicki Minaj Because He’s Team Cardi B

Lil Yachty has chosen a side. In a recent interview, the Atlanta rapper relayed that he wouldn’t collaborate with Nicki Minaj out of respect for Cardi B.

The fact that Lil Boat and Bardi have the same management is also a factor.

Reports TMZ:

Our Raquel Harper chopped it up with Yachty for Tuesday night’s episode of “Raq Rants” on BET … and he told her while he’d love to work with Nicki … he’d have to turn her down, ’cause he and Cardi are signed to the same management team, Quality Control Music.

It sounds like Yachty doesn’t want to get in the middle of CB and NM’s ongoing feud — which picked up steam again this weekend after Cardi’s sis accused Nicki of leaking Cardi’s number … and Nicki reportedly offered fans $100k for footage of their fight to clear her name.

Well look at that, Yachty ain’t no fool.

