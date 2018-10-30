Coon I Come Home?: Kanye West Says He’s Been Used, Stepping Away From Politics

Everyone saw this one coming. Today (Oct. 30), Kanye West took to Twitter reveal that he is stepping away from the political convo to focus on being creative since he feels like he’s been used.

Ya think?

“I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer,” tweeted Yeezy. “I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”

Sounds like Yeezy had a come to Jesus moment since most of what he said is the antithesis of his buddy Donald Trump’s rhetoric.

He added, “I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.”

So does that mean most of what he said during his now infamous White House visit is void?

At least part of what West has taken issue with is coonservative Candace Owens’ Blexit movement that urges Blacks to curve the Democratic party in favor of the blatantly racist and sexist Republic party. Yeezy claims he is not the designer of Blexit’s struggle attire as Owens claimed before backtracking on the quote..

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it,” he tweeted.

But the capper is Yeezy’s assertion that his eyes are now “wide open” to being used for political gain.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!,” he tweeted.

Mind you, this is exactly what everyone with sense was telling Mr. West was going to happen. Donald Trump has never given a damn what Kanye West had to say during either of their “meetings.” We use quotations because to Cheeto they were nothing but photo ops so he could run back to his MAGA rallies and say, “Kanye West likes me, that means Black should like me to.”

Anyway, it sounds like Yeezy is back on his meds. That is a beautiful thing.

Coon I Come Home?: Kanye West Says He’s Been Used, Stepping Away From Politics was originally published on hiphopwired.com

