Jam Master Jay Murder Conspiracy Theories Linger 16 Years After Studio Killing

The murder of one of hip-hops most iconic deejays may have been officially declared a cold case, but the reason why he was killed is still hotly debated among fans. Jam Master Jay, who handled turntable duties for Hall of Fame rap trio Run-DMC, was killed in his Queens, New York City, studio 16 years ago today.

The case remains unsolved.

READ MORE: Top 5 Unsolved Hip-Hop Murders

“It’s not resolved to the legal eye, but the street always talks,” Jay’s friend, Jeremy “JL” Lam, told the Associated Press.

The New York Times wondered whether Jay, born Jason Mizell, was killed over a bad business deal or a music industry feud, two things that have gotten rappers assaulted or killed in the past.

Jay, who was in debt when he died, may have been killed over owed money, Time wrote.

Rapper 50 Cent, who was a protégé of Jay, was rumored to have factored, but not necessarily blamed, in the killing, too. At the time, 50 Cent, who survived his own ambush by gunmen, was about to release his debut album that had lyrics chock full of aggressive posturing. ”One of the theories is that somebody was trying to get back at 50 Cent by taking out Mizell,” an anonymous police source told the New York Times.

Police have long had a hard time with solving the murders in hip-hop. The killings of rapping icons 2Pac and the Notorious B.I.G. in the late 90s have also been declared cold cases, as the code of the streets have seemingly prevented any witnesses from stepping forward.

Jay’s family suspects the same is true this time around.

“We know it’s the anniversary but we don’t like to talk about it much anymore,” Jay’s older sister, Bonita Jones, told the AP last year.

Rest in peace, Jam Master Jay. See one of his iconic moments below from 1984:

SEE ALSO:

Trump’s Cronies Arrested Amid Russia Collusion Probe Indictments That May Lead To Impeachment

NFL Players Inspire Confederate Flag Burning At NASCAR Event

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 24 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 1. Erica Garner, 27 Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. LeRoy Frasier, 80 Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Don Hogan Charles, 79 Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Combat Jack, 48 Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Mamie Johnson, 82 Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Della Reese, 86 Source:Splash News 6 of 24 7. Simeon Booker, 99 Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. David Cassidy, 67 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Fats Domino, 89 Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. Robert Guillaume, 89 Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. Tom Petty, 66 Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Bernie Casey, 78 Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. Jim Vance, 75 Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53 Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Charlie Murphy, 57 Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Chuck Berry, 90 Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. James Cotton, 81 Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Joni Sledge, 60 Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73 Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Al Jarreau, 76 Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80 Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43 Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63 Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Roy Innis, 82 Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Jam Master Jay Murder Conspiracy Theories Linger 16 Years After Studio Killing was originally published on newsone.com