Jacquees Brings Out Wale & More For A Memorable Performance [#KYSFest Exclusive]

Entertainment News
| 10.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Jacquees had some surprises in store for the KYS Fest crowd. First the singer appeared on the KYS Fest stage with TK Kravitz to perform their song “Ocean.” Then during his set, Wale hit the stage for their song “Black Bonnie.”

Relive the entire performance right here!

Also Check Out: How Does Jacquees Stay Grounded? [#KYSFest Exclusive]

Also Check Out: New Mixtape: Jacquees “QueMix 3”

Jacquees

Jacquees Performs Live At #KYSFest

100 photos Launch gallery

Jacquees Performs Live At #KYSFest

Continue reading Jacquees Performs Live At #KYSFest

Jacquees Performs Live At #KYSFest

Jacquees Brings Out Wale & More For A Memorable Performance [#KYSFest Exclusive] was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close