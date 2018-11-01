Martin Lawrence Confirms “Bad Boys 3” Alongside Will Smith

Via | HotNewHipHop

Earlier this month, we reported that Bad Boys For Life was scheduled to start filming next year as long as the movie didn’t face further setbacks. The third installment in the Bad Boys series has been heavily anticipated for fifteen years at this point. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are set to reunite for the film, which has gone through several directors. Michael Bay helmed the first two films, bringing his penchant for explosions and intersecting storylines to the forefront. Now, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Snowfall) will sit in the director’s seat.

Martin Lawrence took to Instagram on Halloween to share a photo of himself and Smith together. “It’s official. Bad Boys for Life. #teammartymar #badboysforlife @willsmith #weback,” he captioned the post. The two actors are posted up at Santa Monica beach in California for the picture, and the infamous pier can barely be seen in the upper left corner of the shot. According to Esquire (via The Hashtag Show), the plot for the film is as follows:

