CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chicago Rapper Bread Doe Drops New “Pick Up” Visual For Misunderstood Men Everywhere

Learn a little about the rising star and watch his new video below.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Bread Doe

Source: Miguel DeBerry / Courtesy of The Purple Agency

Chicago artist Bread Doe is here with a new video for his single “Pick Up.”

Bread Doe has produced, written, and recorded with some of your faves, including Jessie Reyez, Jeremih, Chi-Town’s King Louie, and more—and now he’s preparing to step out “into the light in a major way.” In his new visual he pleads with his curly-haired leading lady, trying to convince her to pick up the phone when he gets ready to head her away. It’s a sweet thug love lullaby at it’s finest.

We asked Bread Doe what inspired his latest offering and, referencing his girl, he told Global Grind “I’m on the road a lot—even when I’m home, I’m handling things. She’s not always a fan of it…takes away from her time. So you gotta check in sometimes, be accountable, and make sure that love gon’ be right where you want it when you pull up. It’s reassurance for the both of us, the song is…”

Get into our chat below, as the rising star also took a few moments to talk to us about who he thinks is the best performer of our generation, his favorite collaboration thus far and how he got his name.

Bread Doe will formally introduce himself to the world as an artist with his upcoming project Raisin’ Bread, due out at the top of 2019. “Pick Up” is the first single off the project, which “reflects on Bread Doe’s life experiences to-date as much as it is about his journey to raise his own consciousness and the circumstances of himself and his loved ones.” Stay tuned and check out “Pick Up” above.

On His Favorite Artists To Collab And Share A Stage With:

“Jessie Reyez is one of my artists to collaborate with. We always make something really soulful and warm and she motivates me to make my singing voice sound more singer’ish. Tripsixx was my favorite on stage collaboration—them UTU n*ggas lit, no cap!”

Bread Doe

Source: Miguel DeBerry / Courtesy of The Purple Agency

On Being Given The Name “Bread Doe:”

“I always been about [the money] and my homies from college started calling me ‘Bread’ for it. The Ladies called me Bread for other reasons. ‘Doe’ came from the sopranos—me and the homies were the mob so we needed a family name. Doe stands for ‘Dollars Over Everything.’”

On Who He Believes Is The Best Performer Of Our Generation:

“In this very moment, I’ll say Tory Lanez. I was backstage at that n*gga concert with my homie Flipp Dinero and I look out in the crowd and see this n*gga walking in people’s hands. That’s crowd control goals! Mind he’s under 5’8″, still quite impressive!”

2018 BET Awards - Arrivals

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija And New & Improved Bae

11 photos Launch gallery

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija And New & Improved Bae

Continue reading Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija And New & Improved Bae

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija And New & Improved Bae

Chicago Rapper Bread Doe Drops New “Pick Up” Visual For Misunderstood Men Everywhere was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close