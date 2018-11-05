CLOSE
Angela Simmons’ Ex-Fiancé/Son’s Father Murdered In Atlanta

Rest in power.

Home of Sutton Tennyson

Angela Simmons is mourning the sudden loss of her ex-fiance and son’s father. Yesterday (Nov. 3), Sutton Tennyson was shot and killed in his home in Atlanta. 

Tennyson would have been 38 on Nov. 5.

Although it was initially reported to be a home invasion, Tennyson was shot while in his garage after getting into an argument with an unidentified man. CBS 46 reports he was shot multiple times in the garage of his home in SW Atlanta, GA.

The gunman fled the scene.

Simmons, who was once engaged to Tennyson (they called off the pending nuptials in 2017), took to Instagram to honor her son’s father and namesake.

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift . I’m hurting . I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone . I cant believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton . I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise ❣,” she wrote as the caption to a series of photos of their family.

Rest in power.

