It’s About Time! Idris Elba Named People Magazine’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive

After that whole Blake Sheldon nonsense last year, PEOPLE Magazine finally got it right. On Monday night, it was announced that Idris Elba is the publication’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive.

On social media, the actor broke the great news to his fans.

“Who’d have thought it! Thank you People & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don’t forget to grab your issue this week. I’m honored & thankful,” the award-winning actor wrote.

But the 46-year-old also stressed what he believes is more important than this huge accomplishment.

“But what’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference! ”

So what did the Thor actor think when he was told he was this year’s cover boy? According to him, total shock.

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” Idria told PEOPLE, adding, “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

It’s hard to imagine a time when Idris never felt as sexy a he looks, but he told the publication that growing up, he definitely had his ugly duckling phase.

“I was very tall and skinny,” says the 6’3″ star.

“And my name was Idrissa Akuna Elba, okay? I got picked on a little bit. But as soon as I could grow a mustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a mustache, had some muscles, bonkers.”

Congrats Idris…we’re just wondering what took PEOPLE so darn long.

