‘Dirty Tricks’: Voters Won’t Be Denied As Brian Kemp Rigs Voting Machines

The power of the Black vote scares Kemp.

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp stooped to a new low, even for him, in his ongoing efforts to keep Black people from voting for Stacey Abrams, the Black woman running against him for governor. Voting machines, which fall under the responsibility of the secretary of state, were delivered to majority Black precincts without any cords to provide them with electrical power for voters to cast their ballots.

Kemp’s “dirty tricks” caused delays of up to four hours at polling places where hundreds of voters at a time were left waiting.

See Also: Coincidence? Black People In Georgia Typically Get The Oldest Voting Machines, Increasing Chances Of Error

“Brian Kemp is playing in the game and he’s also the referee!” Rashad Robins, president of the racial justice group Color of Change, told NewsOne Tuesday afternoon. “The word we’re hearing is about suppression and dirty tricks, long lines and broken down polling places.”

Kemp, who has President Donald Trump’s endorsement, oversees the election system. He’s also been on the receiving end of multiple federal lawsuits over his attempts to suppress Black votes.

They range for rejecting certain absentee ballots, blocking approximately 53,000 voter registration forms and purging some 700,000 voters from the state’s voting rolls—all targeting African-American voters.

Here are just a few of the reports that flooded social media about suppression in Georgia.

Many of the reported problems apparently stemmed from old, decrepit voting machines that are concentrated in poor communities.

“The counties and cities with the fewest resources are voting on the oldest equipment that tend to have the most problems,” Edgardo Cortés, an election security advisor at the Brennan Center for Justice’s Democracy Program, confirmed to NewsOne during an interview on Monday.

Kemp and Abrams were locked in a neck-and-neck race. Abrams has the chance to become the nation’s first African-American woman governor—in a red state that has not elected a Democratic governor in two decades.

“Stacey Abrams’ opponents recognize that the only way they could win—when our folks are fired up—is to suppress the vote,” Robinson, of Color of Change said. “What I do think is really exciting is that folks, in the face of all that, are still turning out in large numbers.”

Make Massa Happy! Ben Carson Campaigning Against Mayor Andrew Gillum In Florida

Brian Kemp Pops A Blood Vessel After Stacey Abrams Is ‘Endorsed’ By The New Black Panther Party

Souls To The Polls! Epic Photos Of Black Folks Who Proudly Voted In The Midterm Elections

Today is finally the midterm elections! All over the country, people are taking their souls to the polls to say no more to racism, sexism, xenophobia and how 45 has debased our country. If Democrats take over the House, this could be a massive sea-change on how Trump is running the country. He will finally have checks and an impeachment is more realistic. See Also: Brian Kemp Pops A Blood Vessel After Stacey Abrams Is 'Endorsed' By The New Black Panther Party Although voter turnout during midterm elections is generally low -- Black folks turned out at only 40.6 percent during the 2014 midterm elections, we are expecting record highs this year. With incredible candidates like Andrew Gillum in Florida, Stacey Abrams in Georgia,  Ben Jealous in Maryland and many more, Black people could possibly make history across the nation. People are clearly excited about voting, check out some of the epic photos of Black folks who are letting their voices be heard at the polls.

‘Dirty Tricks’: Voters Won’t Be Denied As Brian Kemp Rigs Voting Machines was originally published on newsone.com

