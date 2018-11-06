Keep Hope Alive! Jesse Jackson Personally Escorts 5 New Voting Machines Into Georgia Polling Place

With such widespread reports of failing voting machines across the country, it took a civil rights icon to steward what could become an iconic civil rights moment during the highly consequential midterm elections on Tuesday.
As voting suppression was seemingly being realized in real-time, a video posted to social media showed two men bringing five voting machines into a polling place in Georgia, with the Rev. Jesse Jackson bringing up the rear, looking like he was overseeing the entire process.
People could be seen standing around (read: not voting) in the Pittman Park Recreation Center in South Atlanta before the new machines were brought in to a welcoming round of applause that may as well have doubled as a collective sigh of relief.
It could become a defining moment in the fight against the very real voter suppression efforts Georgians have seen in the weeks ahead of Election Day. Watch it below.
According to Kathleen Quillian, the news producer who tweeted the footage, voters who arrived at Pittman Park Recreation Center were greeted by just three voting machines, forcing people to have to wait for up to four hours.
With such anticipation surrounding the election, it was up to the officials overseeing the election to plan ahead for what was expected to be a high voter turnout. So it was no wonder that the Republican candidate running for governor, Brian Kemp, also happened to be Georgia’s secretary of state. His opponent, Stacey Abrams, could become the first African-American woman in U.S. history to be governor.
While voters were reportedly experiencing the entire gamut of issues at the polls — voter intimidation, voter suppression, poll worker apathy, and more — it seemed to be more pronounced in Georgia. In many instances, the issues were resolved quickly, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Election officials provided spare voting machines. But, then, that still begs the question why all of the voting machines were not made available to voters in the first place, what with all of the complaints about lines that routinely come with elections.
Follow NewsOne’s coverage of the midterm elections here.
SEE ALSO:
Coincidence? Black People In Georgia Typically Get The Oldest Voting Machines, Increasing Chances Of Error
Brian Kemp Pops A Blood Vessel After Stacey Abrams Was ‘Endorsed’ By The ‘New Black Panther Party’
Election Day Reports Of Voter Suppression And Faulty Voting Machines Have Already Begun
Election Day Reports Of Voter Suppression And Faulty Voting Machines Have Already Begun
1. Alabama1 of 46
2. California2 of 46
3. Georgia3 of 46
4. Alabama4 of 46
5. North Carolina5 of 46
6. New York City6 of 46
7. Georgia7 of 46
8. Detroit8 of 46
9. California9 of 46
10. South Carolina10 of 46
11. Georgia11 of 46
12. Brooklyn12 of 46
13. New York City13 of 46
14. Houston14 of 46
15. South Carolina15 of 46
16. Michigan16 of 46
17. Georgia17 of 46
18. New Jersey18 of 46
19. New York City19 of 46
20. Arizona20 of 46
21. Brooklyn21 of 46
22. Texas22 of 46
23. Brooklyn23 of 46
24. Georgia24 of 46
25.25 of 46
26. Ohio26 of 46
27.27 of 46
28. South Carolina28 of 46
29. New York City29 of 46
30. Chicago30 of 46
31. New York31 of 46
32. Detroit32 of 46
33.33 of 46
34. Maryland34 of 46
35. New York City35 of 46
36. Pennsylvania36 of 46
37. North Carolina37 of 46
38. Pennsylvania38 of 46
39. Maryland39 of 46
40. Pennsylvania40 of 46
41. Ohio41 of 46
42. Pennsylvania42 of 46
43. Arizona43 of 46
44. Texas44 of 46
45. California45 of 46
46. Virginia46 of 46
Keep Hope Alive! Jesse Jackson Personally Escorts 5 New Voting Machines Into Georgia Polling Place was originally published on newsone.com