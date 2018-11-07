Rihanna gives us the hits, loves to give us a good beat with Fenty Beauty and we all know Queen Ri can get as petty as the rest of us! Yesterday she responded to a tweet about Trump playing her music at her rallies and she made it clear that wouldn’t be happening anymore. Well Trump’s lawyers checked the mailbox and fat cease-and-desist was sitting there for her song “Please Don’t Stop The Music.” The singer said that Trump was using her music with permission and consent and is therefore “improper use. ” Rihanna is another celebrity that has asked Trump to stop playing their music.. Pharrell Williams, the Prince estate, and Steve Tyler have asked the President to stop playing their music.

Leah’s Lemonade: Rihanna Sends Trump A Cease and Desist On Her Watch was originally published on 92q.com

