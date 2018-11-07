CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Clowned By Burger King For His Love Of McDonald’s

The king has jokes.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West In The White House

Source: Consolidated News Pictures / Getty

The Kanye West jokes in 2018 keep coming. This time Burger King took their shots and connected every time.

As reported by Hot New Hip Hop, last week the rapper shared on Twitter that McDonald’s is his favorite restaurant. Naturally, Burger King had something to say about his fast-food chain preferences. The result was some pretty epic trolling.

To West’s original tweet the U.K. account simply responded “Explains a lot” as an obvious nod to his erratic behavior this year.

As expected the snarky response gained a lot of traction on social media with over 250,000 retweets causing them to respond with more heat. “If we knew this was going to blow up we would have made a soundcloud..”

Lastly, Burger King used Kanye’s recent tweet about removing himself from politics altogether (“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”) for their next jab.

To West’s credit, his love for the golden arches has been longstanding. In the past, he has been spotted ordering food from their drive through while driving a Lamborghini. In 2016 he wrote a tribute poem called “The McDonald’s Man” for Frank Ocean’s magazine Boys Don’t Cry.

Photo: Getty

Kanye West Clowned By Burger King For His Love Of McDonald’s was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close