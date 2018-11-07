The Kanye West jokes in 2018 keep coming. This time Burger King took their shots and connected every time.

As reported by Hot New Hip Hop, last week the rapper shared on Twitter that McDonald’s is his favorite restaurant. Naturally, Burger King had something to say about his fast-food chain preferences. The result was some pretty epic trolling.

To West’s original tweet the U.K. account simply responded “Explains a lot” as an obvious nod to his erratic behavior this year.

Explains a lot https://t.co/CalmlcD3eu — Burger King UK (@BurgerKingUK) November 5, 2018

As expected the snarky response gained a lot of traction on social media with over 250,000 retweets causing them to respond with more heat. “If we knew this was going to blow up we would have made a soundcloud..”

Lastly, Burger King used Kanye’s recent tweet about removing himself from politics altogether (“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”) for their next jab.

eyes still closed I guess https://t.co/Z8pzojmDgb — Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 4, 2018

To West’s credit, his love for the golden arches has been longstanding. In the past, he has been spotted ordering food from their drive through while driving a Lamborghini. In 2016 he wrote a tribute poem called “The McDonald’s Man” for Frank Ocean’s magazine Boys Don’t Cry.

—

Photo: Getty

Kanye West Clowned By Burger King For His Love Of McDonald’s was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: