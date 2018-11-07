CLOSE
Will There Be A Runoff In The Georgia Governor’s Race?

With so much uncertainty the day after the Elections in Georgia, many people are wondering, what’s next for the Governor’s race? Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams after running at about 50% v 49% respectively.

In Georgia a candidate has to receive more than 50% of the votes, if not the other candidate can request a run off be held. Georgia is the only state that uses the majority voting runoff system for general elections.

If a run off were to take place, if would be held on Tuesday, December 4th. Any voter registered before Oct. 9th, will be eligible in the runoff election.

