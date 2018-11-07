Claire Foy Reveals That Lakeith Stanfield Didn’t Want To Be Her Friend | Extra Butter

On this episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine, I head out to Rome, Italy to sit down with my girl Claire Foy to check out her new movie The Girl In The Spider’s Web. In this film, she plays the role of Lisbeth Salander who has to steal a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide from Lakeith Stanfield who plays Alona Casales. When the stakes are this high the NSA is bound to be on the case, so they track the activity all the way to Stockholm. Things go off the wall when Russian thugs take Lisbeth’s laptop and kidnap a math whiz who can actually make the program work. This is when Lisbeth gets the help of and an unlikely ally to try to save the boy and recover the codes to avert disaster.

One of the highlights of the film is the great acting by Lakeith and Claire, that director Fede Alveres explains their chemistry was beautiful to watch develop saying, “They are apart for a long time, but a big part of the story is Lakeith going after her and you can’t wait for him to get to her to see what’s going to happen because both of them are very capable at what they do. I think the audience never expects to see where it goes.” It was great to see these two develop magic.

I asked Claire about Lakeith and she was very intrigued by the Atlanta star revealing he left her mesmerized, “I love Lakeith, I can listen to him talk for hours and the man is incredible young which I find terrifying. I love him, I think he so fascinating, he is an amazing actor. I think he is brilliant. We had a couple of nights where I just sat and went what do you think about this and what do you think about this? and Why? and What’s this? Yeah… I love him.”

While her love for Lakeith was on one hunnid, his love for her might not have been on the same level. “I tried really hard to become his friend,” Claire explains that things didn’t go her way, adding. “Maybe I made him feel a little uncomfortable and he was like step back a little bit.”

Maybe they’ll never be best friends forever, but they do a great job acting in scenes together. The Girl In The Spider’s Web is in theaters November 9th. Check out my interview with Claire Foy and you get to see me riding through the streets of Rome on a Vespa and roaming through the Colosseum then closing this episode out with one of the most beautiful backdrops ever.

Claire Foy Reveals That Lakeith Stanfield Didn’t Want To Be Her Friend | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

