Amazon just made its biggest push to become an even bigger player in the streaming wars. The company announced the launch of Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music in Mexico.

The tech giant made the announcement today (Nov 7) that it will be bringing millions of songs and thousands of locally curated playlists and stations to the country. This latest move follows their national campaign launched back in August to announce their arrival in the streaming world. While Apple might not be as worried, this should send chills to Spotify due to the fact Amazon already has millions of subscribers, and this will only add to that number.

Alongside Amazon Music, the company announced Alexa as well it’s popular Echo devices the Dot, Plus, Spot and Smart Plug will be arriving in Mexico as well. They will all come equipped with a new voice, knowledge of the locale, Mexico-oriented Spanish as well as the uber-popular Alexa assistant. Music Unlimited plans will go as such as MXN$99 for a single user, MXN$990 for a year for Prime Members, MXN$149 for a family plan for up to six people, MXN$1,490 for the entire year on Prime and MXN$39 a month for one device.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

Alexa Play “I Get The Bag”: Amazon Launches Amazon Music In Mexico Alongside Echo Devices was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: