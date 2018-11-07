Breaking News– U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at President Trump’s request. Different sources are saying Trump asked him to resign, others are saying that Sessions voluntarily resigned. CBS is reported that General Kelly called Sessions to let him know that he’d be let go. This comes after a whirlwind week in politics…Yesterday was election day and last night there were some key wins and losses for both the republican and democratic parties. Here’s Jeff Sessions resignation letter:

Here’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ letter of resignation 👇 pic.twitter.com/sEGO8mljEZ — Jessica Schneider (@SchneiderCNN) November 7, 2018

Trump also tweeting who’s going to replace Sessions:

….We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

Some congress members are asking that the Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker recuse himself from the Mueller Russia investigation.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions Resigns At Trump’s Request was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9: