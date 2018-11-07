CLOSE
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions Resigns At Trump’s Request

Breaking News– U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at President Trump’s request.  Different sources are saying Trump asked him to resign, others are saying that Sessions voluntarily resigned. CBS is reported that General Kelly called Sessions to let him know that he’d be let go. This comes after a whirlwind week in politics…Yesterday was election day and last night there were some key wins and losses for both the republican and democratic parties. Here’s Jeff Sessions resignation letter:

Trump also tweeting who’s going to replace Sessions:

Some congress members are asking that the Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker recuse himself from the Mueller Russia investigation.

