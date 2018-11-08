Heavy D passed away on Nov. 8, 2011 in Los Angeles. Family, friends and fans were left heartbroken over the loss of one of its crown jewels. Heavy D, who’s real name was, Dwight Arrington Myers, was rushed to an L.A. hospital after collapsing outside of his Beverly Hills home and later died.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Even though this hip-hop legend isn’t around anymore, his memory and music will live forever. Here’s a list of 10 facts you didn’t know about Heavy D.

SEE ALSO: How Heavy D’s Daughter Is Fulfilling One Of His Dreams [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

1) Jamaican Man

While many know that Heavy D was a Mount Vernon resident, he was actually born in Jamaica in 1967 to a nurse and a machine technician.

2) The Big Screen

Heavy D was known for being a big fellow, but many forget that he made several appearances on the big screen. He’s been in 24 movies including “Tower Heist,” with Eddie Murphy and Ben Stiller and many more.

3) Jack Of All Trades

Heavy D initially came into the hip-hop game as a member of the group, “Heavy D & The Boyz.” He was producing for the group while rapping at the same time. He later moved into acting and built a successful career out of it.

4) Seven Albums

Heavy D’s first album “Living Large” dropped in 1987. Since then, he’s done six more studio albums which was supposed to end with “Love Opus” sometime this year. Here are the rest of his albums and their release dates — “Big Tyme” (1989), “Peaceful Journey” (1991), “Blue Funk” (1993), “Nuttin’ But Love” (1994), “Waterbed Hev” (1997), and “Heavy” (1999).

5) Uptown Records

Heavy D became the first signed artist under famed record mogul Andre Harrell’s label, Uptown Records.

6) Quench Your Thirst!

Many hip-hop fans know that Drake did a Sprite commercial years ago, but many don’t know that Heavy D actually starred in a Sprite commercial back in 1990 rocking a bright yellow and green ensemble.

7) Theme Song

Heavy D & The Boyz did the theme song for the popular 90’s show “In Living Color.”

8) Jay-Z Who?

Many say that Jay-Z was the first rapper to become a president of a record label with Def Jam, but Heavy D has dibs on that claim before anyone. He became the president of Uptown Records in 1996.

9) First Movie Role

Heavy D became one of the first rappers turned actors in 1990 when he appeared in the movie “Be Cool.”

10) Last Performance

Heavy D performed at BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta on October 11, 2011 and it was his first and last performance in 15 years.

We love you Heavy D, continue to rest in peace.

See photos of Heavy D from the past below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

We Remember Heavy D 15 photos Launch gallery We Remember Heavy D 1. 1. Heavy D was born Dwight Arrington Myers. (May 24, 1967 – November 8, 2011) Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. 2. Heavy D’s has one daughter named Xea Myers. she is now 15-years-old. Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. 3. Heavy D starred in 24 movies/shows such as “Life” and “Tower Heist.” Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. 4. Heavy D was a huge proponent of not swearing in songs. Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. 5. Heavy D initially came into the Hip-Hop game as a member of the group, “Heavy D & The Boyz.” Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. 6. Heavy D’s first album “Living Large” dropped in 1987. Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. 7. Heavy D has 7 albums: Living Large, Big Tyme, Peaceful Journey, Blue Funk, Nuttin’ But Love, Waterbed Hev, and Heavy. Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. 8. Heavy D & The Boyz did the theme song for the popular 90s show In Living Color. Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. 9. Heavy D was born in Jamaica in 1967 to a nurse and a machine technician. Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. 10. Heavy D became the first signed artist under Andre Harrell’s label, Uptown Records. Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. 11. Heavy D is the first rapper to become a president of a record label: Uptown Records. Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. 12. Heavy D was responsible for launching the careers of Soul 4 Real, Monifah, and DJ Pete Rock. Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. 13. Heavy D’s first movie role was in the film “Be Cool.” Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. 14. Heavy D’s hometown is Mount Vernon in New York City. Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. 15. Heavy D starred in a 1990 Sprite commercial, the first rapper ever. Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading We Remember Heavy D We Remember Heavy D

10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Heavy D was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com