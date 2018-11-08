Leah’s Lemonade: Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate [Photos]

11.08.18
Congratulations are in order for our favorite Clovers cheerleader and NBA player. Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union welcomed a baby girl via a secret surrogate last night. As we know they’ve been married for several years and people begin to wonder why she didn’t have any children with her husbad. Well the Actress and Athlete have some celebrating to do! We don’t know a name but we do know they had a healthy delivery of a baby girl.

We now know why Kylie Jenner refers to herself as a “King Kylie.” That’s because the girl could sell dirt if you let her marketing team get a hold of it. Travis Scott’s “AstroWorld: Wish You Were Here Tour” begins tonight at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore and Kylie Jenner is cashing in.  She’s made an exclusive lip kit for Travis’ tour.  The Astro World lip kit is only available to be purchased at the merchandise table on the tour. Kylie and Travis are trying to make sure that Stormi is GOOD!  Here’s a look at the exclusive lip kit:

Scroll up and Listen to all these stories and more on Leah’s Lemonade!

