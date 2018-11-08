CLOSE
Happy Birthday Solàna! SZA’s Sexiest Moments

Today, we celebrate a bad b*tch in all her glory.

Today SZA celebrates her 28th year of life and we couldn’t let the day go by without wishing the budding superstar a happy birthday!

Born in St. Louis, Missouri on November 8, 1990, Solàna Imani Rowe became the apple of America’s eye when she released her debut studio album, CTRL, last year. Debuting at number three on the U.S. Billboard 200, the critically acclaimed album took fans through a rollercoaster of emotions and really let us all in to who SZA is as a young woman…if nothing else, you walked away knowing she loves her late grandmother with everything in her.

Songs like “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott, “Garden,” and “Normal Girl” kept us singing, but everyone who’s anyone knows it was her standout track “The Weekend” that got music lovers hooked on Solàna.

Black & Beautiful: 16 Photos Of SZA Rocking Natural Hairstyles

The R&B singer is the epitome of true beauty.

She said the song isn’t about being a side chick, but women everywhere sang the song in that vain and some even criticized SZA for “glorifying” mistresses…which led to this tweet of clarification from the TDE songwriter:

“My man is MY man Is YOUR man heard thts HER man too : thts 3 women ..Not two. all getting played. one opted out. No side chick .Sorry lol.”

Boop! One way or another, millions of women related to the song, giving SZA her first no. 1, as “The Weekend” peaked at the top of the Hot R&B Songs chart.

All in all, SZA gave us a great album and despite damage to her vocal cords, has continued to work hard and flourish. So, today we celebrate the young queen. Hit the flip for a gazillion of Solàna’s sexiest moments because—if you ain’t know—she got these boys crushin’…HARD hard.

Happy Birthday Solàna! SZA’s Sexiest Moments was originally published on globalgrind.com

