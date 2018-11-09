Voices: What Would Breezy LoveJoy Say To Anderson. Paak?

2018 has been an amazing year for Hip-Hop and R&B and one of the most-anticipated albums of the year will be coming from none other than Anderson. Paak. Paak is set to release is 3rd studio album “Oxnard” on November 19th and the single “Tints” (featuring Kendrick Lamar). Anytime you turn on ESPN or hear a movie premiere you might end up hearinf a Paak song so that has to be big for an artist with humble beginnings in Oxnard, California right?
Paak talks about hearing his tracks in big moment situations, the love of California and the making of “Oxnard.”
But what would #BreezyLoveJoy say about #AndersonPaak today?
If you are unfamiliar, Breezy LoveJoy is the moniker Paak went by when he started his career. His first two albums, O.B.E. Vol. 1 and LoveJoy were under the Breezy name. So how would the unrefined Breezy think of the Anderson. Paak of 2018? Watch the latest Episode of Voices!
More Episodes Of Voices
Voices: Smoke, Mirrors & No Pull Outs With Ro James
Voices: Jay Rock “Redemption Is The Best Album of 2018”
#ChocolateFever: 45 Of The Finest Brothas In Hollywood
#ChocolateFever: 45 Of The Finest Brothas In Hollywood
1. The Brothas Definitely Rule In 2018Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Idris ElbaSource:Getty 2 of 46
3. Denzel WashingtonSource:Getty 3 of 46
4. Michael B JordanSource:Essnce 4 of 46
5. Chadwick BosemanSource:Marvel Studios 5 of 46
6. Boris KodjoeSource:Getty 6 of 46
7. DrakeSource:Getty 7 of 46
8. Morris ChestnutSource:Getty 8 of 46
9. Kendrick SampsonSource:Getty 9 of 46
10. LeBron JamesSource:Getty 10 of 46
11. Larenz TateSource:Getty 11 of 46
12. Terry CrewsSource:Getty 12 of 46
13. Safaree SamuelsSource:Getty 13 of 46
14. Daniel KaluuyaSource:Getty 14 of 46
15. Mahershala AliSource:Getty 15 of 46
16. Trevante RhodesSource:Getty 16 of 46
17. Blair Underwood17 of 46
18. Jay EllisSource:Getty 18 of 46
19. Shemar MooreSource:John Sciulli/WireImage 19 of 46
20. Will SmithSource:Getty 20 of 46
21. Lenny KravitzSource:Getty 21 of 46
22. Lance GrossSource:Arnold Shoots 22 of 46
23. Jesse WilliamsSource:Getty 23 of 46
24. Jeffrey WrightSource:Getty 24 of 46
25. Laz AlonsoSource:Getty 25 of 46
26. Lamman Rucker26 of 46
27. Tristan "Mack" WildsSource:Getty 27 of 46
28. Terrence HowardSource:Getty 28 of 46
29. Derek Luke29 of 46
30. Sterling K. Brown30 of 46
31. Billy BrownSource:Getty 31 of 46
32. Barry JenkinsSource:Getty 32 of 46
33. Kofi SiriboeSource:Getty 33 of 46
34. Michael EalySource:Getty 34 of 46
35. Khary Payton35 of 46
36. Brandon P. Bell36 of 46
37. Marque Richardson37 of 46
38. Dwayne "The Rock" JohnsonSource:Getty 38 of 46
39. John David WashingtonSource:Getty 39 of 46
40. Y'lan NoelSource:Getty 40 of 46
41. Omari HardwickSource:Getty 41 of 46
42. CommonSource:Getty 42 of 46
43. Will PackerSource:Getty 43 of 46
44. Winston DukeSource:Getty 44 of 46
45. William Jackson Harper45 of 46
46. Ryan CooglerSource:Getty 46 of 46
Voices: What Would Breezy LoveJoy Say To Anderson. Paak? was originally published on kysdc.com