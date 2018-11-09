Michelle Obama Opens Up About Past Miscarriage And Fertility Issues In New Book

With her anticipated memoir Becoming hitting book stores next Tuesday, Michelle Obama has launched her national tour on Friday, showing America a more personal and candid side of herself.

In an upcoming interview with ABC’s Good Morning Robin Roberts, she opens about her past fertility issues and a devastating miscarriage she experienced 20 years ago.

“I felt lost and alone and I felt like I failed, because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them,” Obama, 54, said.

“We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we’re broken,” adding, “So, that’s one of the reasons why I think it’s important to talk to young mothers about the fact that miscarriages happen, and the biological clock is real.”

Adding, “I think it’s the worst thing that we do to each other as women, not share the truth about our bodies and how they work, and how they don’t work.”

This is the first time Mrs. Obama has publicly spoken about her fertility issues.

.@MichelleObama opens up to @RobinRoberts in revealing new interview; says she felt "lost and alone” after suffering miscarriage 20 years ago. Watch @ABC special covering her journey to motherhood and more from her memoir, "Becoming," Sunday night 9/8c. https://t.co/ONXwpuZ3WF pic.twitter.com/1Teb5ycWIe — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2018

She also opened up about her marriage with former President Barack Obama, admitting that they have had some rocky moments in their relationship, resulting in them participating in marriage counseling. When asked why she shared that part of her life with the public, Obama stressed that she wanted for people to understand the work that couples need to do in order to stay together.

“For those young people out there who think that marriage is supposed to be easy. And marriage counseling for us was one of those ways that we learned to talk out our differences,” she said.

“I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other, we work on our marriage, and we get help with our marriage when we need it.”

In addition, she described falling in love with Mr Obama one summer night in Chicago.

“As soon as I allowed myself to feel anything for Barack,” she writes, “the feelings came rushing – a toppling blast of lust, gratitude, fulfillment, wonder.”

Swoon.

Mrs. Obama also had some choice words about President Trump in her book, stressing that she will never forgive him for starting the Birther Movement, which questioned the citizenship of her husband, the first Black president of the United States.

“The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed,” she wrote.

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him.”

People took to Twitter to commend Michelle Obama for being so candid and open about her life.

“One of the worst things we do as women is not share the truth about our bodies, and how they work.” I am so grateful Black women, like Michelle Obama and Serena Williams, are being so honest about the barriers many people face to become parents. https://t.co/0Co4bZ82Qa — Evette Dionne 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@freeblackgirl) November 9, 2018

Michelle Obama. Serena Williams. Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter. Gabrielle Union. Tiffany Haddish. Black women are speaking out, sharing their stories around reproduction, and changing the conversation. Thank you for sharing yourself with us, FLOTUS. https://t.co/Hc5O8C2Qs1 — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) November 9, 2018

This @washingtonpost piece gives a small glimpse into the extraordinary story of a little girl from the south side of Chicago who becomes @MichelleObama, and how she, and we, all continue to become. Check out 👇🏼 https://t.co/MAQQU7mqI9 — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) November 9, 2018

My mother had several miscarriages after she almost died having my little sister, who did die two weeks after she was born. I love that Michelle Obama is shining a light on these issues, especially for Black women whose fertility journeys aren't frequently talked about. https://t.co/iALS5CMXez — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) November 9, 2018

Michelle Obama is truly a gift to us all. I can’t wait to BUY and read this book. https://t.co/UQeCHqYaiL — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) November 9, 2018

This will be an incredibly moving piece of news for a great number of women who have struggled to conceive. What a brilliant woman Michelle Obama is. https://t.co/Ke58akjZu0 — Basia Cummings (@basialcummings) November 9, 2018

You can see Robin Roberts’ full interview with Michelle Obama this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Michelle Obama Launches ‘When We All Vote’ Initiative With The Help Of A Few Famous Friends

Watch: Mama Tina & Michelle Obama Are “On The Run” In Paris

Black Woman Who Climbed Statue Of Liberty Says She Was Inspired By Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Opens Up About Past Miscarriage And Fertility Issues In New Book was originally published on hellobeautiful.com