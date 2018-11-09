8 New Orleans Songs That Made The Skreets Go Crazy

It’s National Louisiana Day!

We could bombard you with interesting facts about the Bayou Country—there are many—but instead, we’re here to hit you with some Louisiana culture we know you know all too well.

At all good parties, there comes a point where folks have had a decent amount of Hennessy, the ladies are starting to dance, and the fellas are just about ready to dub on bouncing booties while being held up by supportive friends. A great DJ can feel the tide of the party changing, if ever so slightly, and he knows it’s time to cue Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up.”

Yes it’s true, we melanin mamis do not play with our hair…but we will certainly sweat out a good wash and set to dr-dro-drop, drop it like it’s hot. It’s a tradition.

Based in bounce music, Louisiana’s contribution to hip hop is incomparable. So for National Louisiana Day we gathered 8 songs that made—and still make—the streets go crazy. If you’ve forgotten about any of these gems, thank us later.

“Choppa Style”

“If you a independent woman holla (Ooww!)/If you got your own house holla (Ooww!)

If you drive your own car holla (Ooww!)/If you hate your baby daddy holla (Ooww!)

If you an independent player holla (Oh Yea!)/If you hate your baby mamma holla (Oh Yea!)

If you drive your own car holla (Oh Yea!)/If you take care of your kids holla (Oh Yea!)”

“Rode That D*ck Like A Soldier”

“She rode that d*ck like a soldier

She rode it like a soldier

She rode it like a Magnolia soldier”

“Back That Azz Up”

“Girl, you looks good, won’t you back that azz up

You’se a fine motherf*cker, won’t you back that azz up

Call me Big Daddy when you back that azz up”

“Shake Ya Ass”

“You think I’m trickin’? B*tch, I ain’t trippin’/I’m buyin if you got nice curves for your iceberg”

“Nolia Clap”

“Y’all hear that Nolia Clap! Y’all hear that Nolia Clap!”

“Slow Motion”

“Uh I like it like that she working that back I don’t know how to act

Slow motion for me, slow motion for me, slow motion for me, move in slow motion for me”

“Project B*tch”

“This is for Deshawn, Eshlawn, Lil Mama, an her friends/Lisa, Teresa, Maria, Tia, Lia and Kim/

I love y’all broads, no disrespect to my dogs/But, I love y’all broads… yea I love y’all broads”

“A Milli”

“I’m a Young Money Millionaire, tougher than Nigerian hair/My criteria compared to your career just isn’t fair”

8 New Orleans Songs That Made The Skreets Go Crazy was originally published on globalgrind.com