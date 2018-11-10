CLOSE
Test
Lucy McBath Beats GOP Rep. Karen Handel In…
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Past Miscarriage And…
7 items
Gone But Not Forgotten: Gerald Levert Throughout The…
Benefits Of Incorporating Prayer Into Your Relationship [VIDEO]
Pringles Offering Thanksgiving Flavored Chips
Keke Wyatt Has A New Husband: She Said…
10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Heavy D
Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California…
Jeff Sessions Resigns From Role As Attorney General…
H&M Says It’s Making Amends For Its Racist…
Georgia High School Band Spells Out Racial Slur…
Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Jazz Trumpeter Roy…
11-Year-Old Boy Kills His Grandmother And Himself Because…
Lil Keed @ Cam Kirk's Studio
Lil Keed Talks Meeting Young Thug, Working At…
Oxygen’s ‘The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon’ Explores The…
On The Next ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’: Rickey…
Black Tony Shares How God Blessed Him After…
“Power” Prequel In The Works
Chris Brown To Pay $100,000 In Legal Fees…
Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams…
Don Lemon Says The Biggest Threat To America…
6 items
Remember Miles From The ‘Soul Food’ Movie? Michael…
Candace Owens Publicly Apologizes To Kanye West With…
Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Red Velvet Crumble Peach Cobbler
99 items
Happy Birthday! Celebrities Born In November [PHOTOS]
Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia?
According To Science, If You Eat This Before…
Kanye West Tweets That He’s Been Used To…
Why Female Rappers Need To Stick Together [EXCLUSIVE]
Jeff Johnson Shares How Other Hate Crime Stories…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Black-Owned Hair Brand Raises $23M In Venture Capital

“Investors saw that we had traction and an ownable stake of a large, fragmented market that has been highly overlooked,” says Mayven CEO Diishan Imira.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The beauty industry is expected to be worth $390 billion by the year 2020 and Black entrepreneurs are making sure they have a piece of the pie. The Black-owned startup Mayven—a popular hair brand—recently raised $23 million in venture capital funding, Black Enterprise reported.

Since the company’s inception in 2013, it has experienced exponential growth, the news outlet writes. Essence Ventures, Cross Culture Ventures, Impact America Fund, and 16z were all instrumental in helping them secure the new funds. Diishan Imira, Co-founder & CEO, Mayven says that the money will go towards the creation of a new service for the company which will allow customers to have their hair installed by Mayven-certified hairstylists for free. Mayven is also planning on launching a new wig line next year.

“Mayvenn has been well received by the investment community because it’s different,” Imira said in a statement, according to Black Enterprise. “Investors saw that we had traction and an ownable stake of a large, fragmented market that has been highly overlooked with millions of dollars in buying power who wanted a better way to find and purchase hair. Additionally, as founders, we’re not only passionate about our mission, but have very unique and complementary skill sets to go out and solve these problems.”

Mayven isn’t the only Black-owned business in the beauty industry that is making waves and securing venture capital. Amanda Johnson and KJ Miller—the two women behind the makeup brand Mented Cosmetics—broke barriers for Black women in the realm of entrepreneurship after becoming the 15th and 16th African-American women in history to garner $1 million in venture capital funding for their startup.

SEE ALSO:

Mented Cosmetics Founders Garner $1M Capital, Making Black History In The Process

Entrepreneur Helps Black Women Get Access To Venture Capital

Black-Owned Hair Brand Raises $23M In Venture Capital was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close