CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Thug Passion: Teenaged Tupac Shakur Lust Letters Up For Auction

Pac's game was on par with most 14-year-olds.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tupac Shakur At Club Amazon

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Take note, if you die young and a superstar, all your business will eventually get out there. Case in point, a couple of love letters a teenaged Tupac Shakur wrote a high school crush are going up for sale. 

Reports TMZ:

The folks over at Moments in Time are selling 2 handwritten letters for a cool $15k. They’re from the rapper to a teen crush when he was a 14-year-old freshman in 1985 at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore. They’re addressed to Averel, who at the time was the same age.

The first letter reveals a shy Tupac introducing himself to Averel. Tupac surfaces in the second one as emboldened … professing his wants and needs, if ya catch our drift. We’re told Averel, who sold the letters to Moments in Time, was not impressed by Tupac’s game.

Worth noting, one letter is signed “Passionately, Tupac (New York) Shakur.” Yes, he dotted the “i” with a heart.”

Check out the love letters right here. Forgive Pac for the thirst and misspellings.

Photo: Getty

 

Thug Passion: Teenaged Tupac Shakur Lust Letters Up For Auction was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close