Pusha T Camp Flog Gnaw Set Featured “F*ck Drake” On Screen, But Not His Idea

Big screen tactics are not part of Push A Ton's m.o.

Pusha T is always ready for the smoke. However, the “F*ck Drake” that was emblazoned on the screen during his set at the Camp Flog Gnaw festival was not his doing, per the Virginia rapper. 

Don’t expect more beef raps to kick off. According to Push, the incendiary billboard last night (Nov. 10) was the tech guy’s idea, and unauthorized.

“Corny ass tech dude f*cking with my screens at @CampFlogGnaw , I speak for myself and all of you know how I make my statements!! Dissing anybody on screen isn’t part of my show… Otherwise great festival, thanx @tylerthecreator for having me out,” he tweeted after photos of the stage made the rounds on the Internets.

Due on stage today at Camp Flog Gnaw are Earl Sweatshirt, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Kids See Ghosts, aka Kid Cudi and Kanye West, amongst others.

