CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

You Care: Kanye West Now Has Red Hair

We express ourselves in different ways?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Kanye West has apparently put away the red Make America Great Again hat. Instead, he is now rocking red hair. 

Well actually, it looks red and yellow, with some hits of orange, which is the combo of…never mind.

Says TMZ:

Ye was out in L.A. Saturday afternoon with a new hairdo that was presumably for his music video shoot with Tekashi69. As we’ve reported … Kanye and Tekashi were in the Beverly Hills mansion getting ready to film when gunfire erupted, prompting Ye to immediately bounce.

Cops are on the hunt for the shooters who were caught on video spraying the mansion with bullets. As if that wasn’t scary enough … Kanye’s also had to deal with the California wildfire that’s torched nearly a million acres.

West’s week was hectic considering he broke out when shots were fired at a Tekashi video (no shame in that) and had to evacuate his crib due to a wildfire in California.

Pray for Yeezy.

You Care: Kanye West Now Has Red Hair was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close