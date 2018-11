Marvel comics creator, Stan Lee has died at the age of 95. Lee, who as been in a constant battle with several health issues, was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Monday morning where he later passed.

Stan Lee started Marvel in 1961 and it has been a staple of the entertainment industry ever since.

R.I.P. Stan Lee

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Hot 107.9: